Not all hand sanitisers are effective against coronavirus - here’s what you should use

The sales of hand sanitizers have jumped manifold in India and other parts of the world since the outbreak of coronavirus. There is no denying the fact that hand sanitizers can help in reducing our risk of catching certain infections but all hand sanitizers are not equally effective against coronavirus.

Hand sanitizers can protect against disease-causing microbes, especially when you do not have access to soap and water and they can also prove effective in reducing the number and type of microbes.

There are two main types of hand sanitizers: alcohol-based and alcohol-free.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers, as the name suggests, has varying amounts and types of alcohol, often between 60% and 95%. These sanitizers usually have isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol) or n-propanol.

On the other hand, alcohol-free hand sanitizers contain something called quarternary ammonium compounds instead of alcohol. These sanitizers are also effective in reducing microbes but are less effective than alcohol.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also found to be effective at killing many types of bacteria, including MRSA and E coli and they can also prove effective against many viruses, including the influenza A virus, rhinovirus, hepatitis A virus, HIV, and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

The alcohol present in alcohol-based hand sanitizers attacks and destroys the envelope protein that surrounds some viruses. Notably, the envelope protein is vital for the survival and multiplication of virus. But, a hand sanitizer should have at least 60% alcohol in order to kill most viruses as hand sanitizers with less than 60% alcohol were also found to be less effective against viruses.

Experts, however, maintain that even hand sanitizers containing 60% alcohol are ineffective against all types of germs and that's why hand washing with soap is considered a more effective solution to check vorus.