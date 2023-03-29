'Not Anti-Corruption Crusader': Mallikarjun Kharge's Fresh Dig At PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his corruption jibe at the Opposition, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused him of running a "bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan" (make the corrupt flee campaign) and said he must stop his image makeover by posing as an anti-corruption crusader.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government's campaign against corruption and said "anti-India" forces are attacking constitutional institutions -- the strong foundation of a rising India -- to stall the country's growth.

Reacting to the remarks, Kharge in a tweet in Hindi said, "Narendra Modi ji, whose Rs 20,000 crore is invested in Adani shell companies?" "Are Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta etc. Members of your 'bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan'? Are you the convenor of this alliance? Stop your image makeover by calling yourself an anti-corruption crusader!" the Congress chief said, hitting out at the prime minister.

Kharge said Modi must look within, and asked why the BJP government in Karnataka was accused of taking 40 percent commission. "Why are you part of the no. 1 corrupt government in Meghalaya? Are BJP leaders not involved in the Sanjivani Cooperative scam in Rajasthan, Poshan scam in Madhya Pradesh, or NAN scam in Chhattisgarh?" he asked.

Kharge said the Enforcement Directorate is put after 95 per cent of opposition leaders while those joining the BJP are cleaned up in a "washing machine". "If you have a 56 inch chest, set up a JPC (joint parliamentary committee into Adani issue) and hold an open press conference for the first time in nine years," the Congress chief said.

"Answer those who do not ask that ? 'How do you eat mango' or 'why you don't get tired'," Kharge said. In his remarks at the event, Modi had said that the crackdown on the corrupt and corruption would continue without being hindered by "false allegations". Never before in the history of independent India, such a big campaign against corruption has taken place and it has rattled the corrupt, he had said.