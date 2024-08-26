'Not Authorised To Speak On The Issue': BJP Rebukes Kangana Ranaut for Controversial Comments On Farmers' Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a stern reprimand to actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut on Monday regarding her recent comments that linked the farmers' protest to unrest similar to that in Bangladesh. The party distanced itself from Ranaut's remarks and clarified that her views do not reflect the party’s official stance.

BJP Clarifies Its Position

In an official statement, the BJP emphasized that Kangana Ranaut’s remarks were not in line with the party’s position. "BJP MP Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farmers' protest is not the party's stand. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the remark made by Ms Kangana Ranaut. Neither is Ms Kangana Ranaut permitted to speak on policy issues of the BJP nor is she authorized to do so," the statement read.

The party further instructed Ranaut to refrain from making such statements in the future, reiterating its commitment to social harmony in accordance with its motto, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayaas."

Controversial Remarks

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut sparked controversy with a video shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account, where she suggested that the farmers' protest could have led to an "anarchy" similar to that experienced in Bangladesh if not for the decisive actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also in the name of the farmers' protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn’t have been for the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded," Ranaut said in the video.