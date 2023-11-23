'Not BJP, People Of Rajasthan Seeking Answers On Lal Diary': Amit Shah Replies To Ashok Gehlot

NEW DELHI: In a bold rebuttal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegations of a 'BJP conspiracy' in the Lal Diary scandal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that it's not the saffron party seeking answers but the people of Rajasthan themselves. Shah, addressing a press conference, threw down the gauntlet, challenging Gehlot and the Congress to investigate the matter if they suspect foul play by the BJP.

Congress Govt Under Fire For Inaction, Appeasement Politics

Shah didn't mince words as he criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan for its lack of action in safeguarding the interests of the people, particularly women and Dalits. He highlighted the state's tumultuous five-year period marked by allegations of nepotism, corruption, and a politics of appeasement, with women and Dalits bearing the brunt of the consequences.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's poll prospects, Shah, who has extensively toured Rajasthan, pointed to a prevailing mood for change among the people. He suggested that Rajasthan, historically aligned with PM Modi and the BJP, is ready to bid farewell to the ineffectual Congress government. Shah said that he anticipates a significant victory for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a fiery speech earlier, Shah likened the Congress party and the Gandhi family to the "Rahu and Ketu" of India, attributing India's challenges to their influence. He claimed that the people of Rajasthan have exposed the shortcomings of the Gehlot-led government and predicted a BJP triumph on December 3.

'BJP Promises Employment, Welfare, And Accountability'

Shah also addressed the paper leak issue in the state, promising that if the BJP comes to power, it will provide employment to 2.5 lakh youths without any paper leaks. He criticized the Congress for alleged cheating in youth recruitment exams. Shah also highlighted the stark contrast in financial aid to Rajasthan, citing the significant increase under the Modi government compared to the previous Congress regime.

Amit Shah outlined the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, promising financial assistance to farmers and covering medical expenses. He contrasted the financial support provided by the Sonia-Manmohan government with the substantial aid delivered by the Modi government.

The 'Lal Diary' Controversy: A Political Flashpoint

The 'Lal Diary' has emerged as a contentious issue in the political discourse, with Gehlot alleging a BJP conspiracy and the BJP calling for a thorough investigation. As Rajasthan stands at a crossroads, the upcoming elections on November 25 hold the promise of shaping the state's political landscape, with the results to be revealed on December 3.

Polls In Rajasthan On Nov 25

As Rajasthan gears up for assembly polls, the state faces a critical decision on November 25. The 2018 elections saw Congress winning 99 seats and the BJP securing 73. With the political terrain shifting, the upcoming elections will determine the path Rajasthan takes, setting the stage for a new era.