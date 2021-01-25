हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bengal Elections

Not forcing anyone to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The West Bengal chief minister had expressed displeasure at BJP supporters at the event shouting slogans. She said such an 'insult' was unacceptable. With elections due in the state in March-April, the tussle between the BJP and Banerjee's TMC has intensified.  

Not forcing anyone to raise &#039;Jai Shri Ram&#039; slogan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

No one is being forced to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and there is nothing to feel bad about such chants, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday after his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event over raising of such slogans. Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 124th birth anniversary after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised just before she was to start her address.

Speaking to a select group of journalists, Adityanath said, "If someone says Jai Shri Ram there is nothing to feel bad about it as it is a greeting"'.

"If someone says 'namaskar' or 'Jai Shri Ram' it shows his etiquette," he said.

Responding to questions on Banerjee refusing to speak after such chants, Adityanath said, "We are not forcing anyone to speak it. But if someone says Jai Shri Ram there is nothing to feel bad about it."

The West Bengal chief minister had expressed displeasure at BJP supporters at the event shouting slogans. She said such an 'insult' was unacceptable. With elections due in the state in March-April, the tussle between the BJP and Banerjee's TMC has intensified.

Talking about law and order in the state, Adityanath, said the state witnessed several riots during earlier regimes while under this government the state has not witnessed any such incident. He claimed the law and order situation in the state is one of the best in the country.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bengal ElectionsMamata BanerjeeYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Indian, Chinese troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim, injuries reported on both sides
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Breaking: Clashes between Indo-Chinese troops in North Sikkim