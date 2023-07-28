Not From IIT Or IIM, Nashik Boy Anurag Makade Hired By Amazon And His Salary Package Will Blow Your Mind

NEW DELHI: India is home to several world-class educational institutions which impart quality education to their students and ensure record-breaking placements after the completion of the course. One such student, who has made his institute and its faculty members extremely proud of his achievements is Anurag Makade.

Yes, this young boy from Nashik, who is a BTech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, has landed a job at the US online retail giant and technology firm Amazon at a massive salary. Anurag has been hired by Amazon as a Frontend Engineer.

What’s Anurag Makade’s Salary Package?

The US online retail giant has offered Anurag Makade a whopping Rs 1.25 crore salary package for posting in Dublin, Ireland. Makade, who has reportedly accepted the offer and joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer, broke this great news on LinkedIn himself. “Greetings folks, I’m super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!" he wrote on LinkedIn.

Anurag Makade, who hails from Nashik, Maharashtra credits his parents and teachers at IIIT for his ground-breaking success besides his own hard work and determination.

Non-IIT, Non-IIM Background

Anurag Makade’s achievement is significant since he has broken the convention by being a non-IIT, non-IIM background student to have bagged a very impressive job offer from an MNC.

Before being hired by the US firm, Makade had worked as a software engineering intern at cure-fit in Bengaluru and as an Analyst Intern at American Express in Gurugram. In September 2022, Anurag’s career took a giant leap when he took up his new role as a full-time Frontend Engineer at Amazon, stationed in Dublin, Ireland.

With his exceptional achievement, he has proved that there are endless global opportunities waiting for hard-working Indian students with exceptional skills and talent.

However, Anurag Makade was not the only one who got a lucrative job offer during the placement season at IIIT Allahabad. Pratham Prakash Gupta, another IIIT Allahabad student was offered a salary package of Rs 1.4 crore from internet search giant Google and Palak Mittal who got a package exceeding Rs 1 crore at Amazon.

One more student, Akhil Singh secured a prominent position at Rubrik with a package of Rs 1.2 crore.

IIIT-Allahabad

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-Allahabad) is considered to be one of the premier institutes in the field of Information Technology in India. It is ranked among the top engineering institutes in the country and is considered to be at par with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).