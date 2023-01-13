'Not how a Tapasvi would behave': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi for smiling while consoling Sharad Yadav's family

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for smiling while consoling veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's family. In a veiled attack, Poonawalla attacked Rahul for laughing during former Karnataka CM N Dharam Singh's condolence meeting in 2018. "He was busy on the phone during Pulwama Shraddhanjali", Poonawalla said targeting Gandhi. Sharing pictures of the smiling instances, the BJP national spokesperson tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi smiling while Sharad Yadav’s family is in tears- certainly not how a Tapasvi would behave Sensitivity demands one acts maturely but then in 2018 Rahul was laughing during Dharam Singh's condolence meet; was busy in phone during Pulwama Shraddhanjali Some tapasvi!."

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Union minister Sharad Yadav who passed away last night at his residence in New Delhi. "I have learnt a lot about politics from Sharad Yadav Ji. His passing away today has left me saddened. He shared a relationship of respect with my 'dadi'," said Rahul Gandhi.

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders have expressed their grief over the demise of senior leader. PM Modi said that Yadav was inspired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's ideals and distinguished himself as an MP and Minister.