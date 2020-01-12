हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HD Deve Gowda

Not interested in going to Rajya Sabha, says HD Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda said that his concern is to build and strengthen the party in the region. He had declared earlier that he will not be contesting elections. 

Not interested in going to Rajya Sabha, says HD Deve Gowda
File photo

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday refuted reports of him contesting in the Rajya Sabha elections and added that he is more concerned about strengthening his party in Karnataka.

"I am not interested in going to Rajya Sabha. My concern is to build and strengthen the party in the region to the best of my ability. I had declared earlier that I will not contest elections anymore," Deve Gowda told media here.

Live TV

"My party MP D Kupendra Reddy is there in the Rajya Sabha as of now and further decisions will be taken by the party. In March 2019, towards the end of the 16th Lok Sabha I had declared that I will not contest any more elections," Deve Gowda added.

Four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka are about to fall vacant in June this year as two of Congress, one of BJP and JD(S) MPs retire.

HD Deve Gowda Rajya Sabha Janata Dal (Secular)
