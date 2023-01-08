Not just Gulmarg, Kashmir's other tourist destinations are also witnessing boom amid sub-zero temperatures

New Delhi: This year it's not just Gulmarg but all of Jammu and Kashmir's tourist destinations are witnessing a tourist boom amid sub-zero temperatures. With the onset of winter, the Kashmir Valley is seeing a huge increase in the footfall of tourists. Not only the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg -- which is fully packed during the winter season-- but other destinations like Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and even houseboats in Dal lake are crowded despite chilly weather.

"We have great expectations from the winter season. Gulmarg is packed but traditionally Gulmarg has always been a winter destination. But now we are seeing tourists heading to other destinations like Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, and Sonamarg," Deeba Khalid, Deputy Director of Tourism, said.

"We are planning winter activities there as well so that more tourists are attracted to these places," she added.

Khalid said that they are also promoting winter tourism because there are tourists who want to experience snow and Kashmir has that potential.

"We are getting a lot of queries for other destinations. We have a very aggressive publicity plan, and we are showcasing Kashmir globally as well," she said.

"We are having winter treks in Naranag and Marjoi for people interested in adventure travel," Khalid added.

The houseboats on the Dal Lake used to be empty during the freezing temperatures but for the first time this year, the houseboats are fully booked as well.

The temperatures have touched below minus 6 degrees Celsius and parts of the lake have frozen.

"It's the most beautiful place, the winter is something else here," a tourist from Maharashtra said.

"I don't think this can be experienced at any other place in India. It's stunning," she added.

"Kashmir is called heaven on earth and it's a paradise and I agree with the saying. I had a fascination for snowfall and I wanted to come in winter and after coming here I felt my decision was not wrong," a tourist from West Bengal expressed.

"They (officials) have done a great job while hosting tourists in the winters during freezing temperatures," she said.