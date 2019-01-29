हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Not just PUBG or Frontline but playfield: PM Modi's mantra for students at Pariksha pe Charcha

PM Modi said it is good that students are getting acquainted with new technology.

Not just PUBG or Frontline but playfield: PM Modi&#039;s mantra for students at Pariksha pe Charcha

NEW DELHI: PUBG or Frontline? Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked students gathered at the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event in Delhi about what they played. While he motivated children to embrace technology, he also motivated them to move beyond PlayStation and go out to play in the field.

"I will not say exposure to technology is a bad thing for students. Technology should lead to the expansion of the mind and as a means to innovate. The PlayStation is good but never forget the playing field," he said.

He added that it is good that students are getting acquainted with new technology. The PM was responding to a question from a mother who said that her Class IX student was good in studies earlier but is now too distracted by online games. 

The PM also asked parents not to impose their own ambitions on their children. "Parents fail when they impose their own life ambitions on their kids. They should try to identify the talent in their kids. As far as expectations are concerned, we also feel that we need to work hard when there are expectations," he said.  

Like last year, PM Modi was holding the second "Pariksha Pe Charcha" event in which interacted with 2,000 students from high school to college, along with their parents and teachers at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Ahead of the PM's session, there was a cultural programme of 10 minutes and a short film on initiatives taken by the HRD Ministry since last year's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" to reduce exam-related stress were screened.

Narendra ModiPariksha Pe CharchaOnline gaming
