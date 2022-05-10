Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala achieved a remarkable feat today - he passed 10th (Dasvi) and 12th (Barhanvi) standard from Haryana Open School Board. While the news of Chautala's appearance in school level examination made rounds last year too, there was a little catch involved. Chautala had appeared for a class 12th examination last year, he succhessfully passed it too. However, his marksheets were withheld as he was yet to clear class 10th English examination.

The former Haryana Chief Minister then appeared for the examination from state's Open Board and scored an impressive 88 out of 100 marks. Chautala, the founder of Indian National Lok Dal, was today handed over his marksheets, for both - 10th and 12th standards. On the ocassion, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently starred in movie Dasvi, inspired by Chautala's act of attempting the exam, congratulated the leader on Twitter.

"Badhai, #Dasvi" wrote Bachchan on Twitter.

Chautala, 8,7 was convicted in the JBT recruitment scam by the CBI court and was sentenced to jail for 10 years has utilised his jail time to complete his matriculation. He had missed his English exam for which he will now take a compartment exam.

After his matriculation, Chautala appeared for the senior secondary examination of the Bhiwani education board open examination system for Class XII. The result was announced on August 5, but the board had withheld his result as he had not appeared in the mandatory language (English) examination.