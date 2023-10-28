'Not Scared': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks Centre On ED Raids In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge On Saturday attacked the Centre on the recent ED raids and said that his party will not be scared of these tactics. Warning the BJP Kharge said that one day they will have to suffer the same. Kharge said, "They (BJP) want to spoil Gehlot's election and demoralise and scare Congress leader. They do it always. We won't be scared, we will fight strongly and will face this. Whatever they are doing is not right.

"We have been in politics for 50 years, but ED and IT raids during election time, have never happened. But today they are doing this to scare the CM. But one day they too will have to suffer," Kharge told ANI.

Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks came in the backdrop of the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Jaipur and Sikar. Additionally, a coaching centre allegedly linked to Dotasara was also searched.

The ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.