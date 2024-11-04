Advertisement
INDO-CANADIAN COMMUNITY

‘Not Taking Them Off...’: Trudeau Flaunts Hindu Thread, Visits Temple Amid India-Canada Tensions

Trudeau pointed to Hindu’s sacred threads on his wrist, explaining, “I got these bracelets when I was in three different Hindu temples over the past few months.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Not Taking Them Off...’: Trudeau Flaunts Hindu Thread, Visits Temple Amid India-Canada Tensions Picture source: X/@JustinTrudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday shared Diwali wishes to the Indo-Canadian community amid the ongoing diplomatic fallout between New Delhi and Ottawa. He highlighted his visits to "three different Hindu temples over the past few months" in a video message shared for Diwali celebrations. The clip captures Trudeau visiting a Hindu temple during the Festival of Lights. 

In the video shared on ‘X’, Trudeau pointed to Hindu’s sacred threads on his wrist, explaining, “I got these bracelets when I was in three different Hindu temples over the past few months. They bring good luck, yeah, protection.” Trudeau further said, ‘I’m not taking them off, till they fall off.’  

The video then shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meeting with members of the Hindu community at the temple, where he is given a plate of jalebis. Trudeau mentions he’ll save the sweets for his team. 

In a statement on Diwali day (October 31), Trudeau described the festival as a 'holiday of hope.' 

Since September 2023, Canada and India have faced escalating diplomatic tensions. Ottawa alleges that ‘agents of the Indian government’ were involved in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an India-born Canadian citizen labeled a ‘terrorist’ by India for his pro-Khalistan stance. India has dismissed these allegations and accused Canada of ignoring its concerns about Khalistan, a proposed Sikh state that would include the Punjab region of India.

Live Tv

