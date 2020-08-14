Not threatened by India's Rafale jet acquisition, ready for any aggression: Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan Army is ready for any aggression and India's latest induction of Rafale jets is not a cause of concern, the chief of the Pakistan Army's media wing was quoted as saying on Thursday by The Dawn.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar made the claims at a press conference in which he spoke about various issues concerning Pakistan's internal and external security.

When asked about the threat posed to Pakistan by the India's recently purchased Rafale jets, the DG ISPR claimed that they have no doubt on their capability and were 'absolutely ready' for any aggression.

"The way the journey of the five Rafales from France to India was covered shows the level of their insecurities... Nonetheless, whether they receive five [Rafales] or 500, we are fine. We are absolutely ready and we have no doubt on our capability and we have proven this so it's (the jets) not going to make much of a difference," he said.

He also noted that India's military spending is the highest in the world which effects the balance of the region. Talking about Pakistan's defence spending, he said it has 'consistently been going down, not up'.

"Their defence spending and their budget compared to ours is affecting the conventional balance of the region. And when this happens, things go into another domain and the international community should also look at this. So bring the Rafales [or] the S-400 [missile system], bring them on. We have our own preparedness and our own answers to everything."

The first batch of five the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft that India bought from France, took off from France's Istres airbase and arrived in India on July 29.

The Rafale aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. The Rafale jets have given India's air power a strategic edge amid tensions with China and Pakistan.