Noted Poet Munawwar Rana Passes Away At 71

Munawwar Rana, the famous Urdu poet and author, breathed his last on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He took his last breath at the age of 71. Following a deterioration in his health, he was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on Thursday. His daughter, Sumaiya Rana, had informed that he was on a ventilator, and his condition was critical. It is reported that Munawwar Rana was shifted to the ICU when his health deteriorated further, and unfortunately, he succumbed to the illness.

Daughter Sumaiya confirms the worst

Sumaiya Rana confirmed the demise of Munawwar Rana to Zee News. She mentioned that her father had "fought valiantly against illness every time." He continued to fight until the end, but this time, a heart attack led to his demise.

Severe abdominal pain

Sumaiya Rana had earlier revealed in a video released around 3:30 AM on Thursday that her father had been experiencing deteriorating health over the past two to three days. He had severe abdominal pain during dialysis. After a CT scan, doctors identified an issue in his liver. Subsequently, he underwent an operation.

Three heart attacks

Munawwar Rana's daughter, Faziya Rana, shared that he had suffered three heart attacks. After the operation, his condition had initially improved, and he had been eating. However, on Saturday afternoon, he suffered another heart attack, leading to a worsening of his condition. Following this, on Sunday evening, he experienced a second heart attack, and shortly after, around 11 PM, he suffered a third heart attack, resulting in his demise.

Rejected Sahitya Akademi Award

Munawwar Rana was a celebrated poet in India, known for his numerous ghazals. In 2014, he declined the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu literature, alleging intolerance in the country. He had vowed never to accept any government awards. Rana was also actively involved in the political events of Uttar Pradesh, with his daughter, Sumaiya, being a member of the Samajwadi Party. His political statements often garnered attention in the media.