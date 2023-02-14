topStoriesenglish2573089
AMIT SHAH

'Nothing to Hide, be Afraid of': Amit Shah Amid row Over Adani-Hindenburg Report

A Hindenburg report has alleged financial irregularities and stock manipulation in stocks of Adani group companies with the Opposition demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

New Delhi: With Opposition surrounding the Narendra Modi-led government over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is "nothing" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "hide or be afraid of". In an interview with news agency ANI, which was aired on Tuesday (February 14, 2023), Shah also said that it will not be appropriate for him to comment on the issue as the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah told ANI. 

The Opposition has also stalled proceedings in both houses of parliament to press their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The Adani group, however, has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Not first time remarks expunged in Lok Sabha: Amit Shah attacks Congress

As Congress criticised the government over some remarks of its leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having been removed from the proceedings, Amit Shah said that this is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament have been expunged. In an apparent attack on Opposition leaders, he also said the two Houses are a place to hold a discussion under rules "using parliamentary language".

He also slammed the opposition MPs sloganeering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address and said people see what happens in Parliament.

"This is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. Parliament is a place to hold discussion under rules, using parliamentary language," the BJP leader said.

"The entire country listens to the Prime Minister. Go to the social media platforms, and read the comments in PM Modi's speech. Some parties take a political stand and do not want to listen to the Prime Minister`s Address. The public is seeing this also," he said.

Congress leaders have alleged that some remarks of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have been expunged.

Courts 'humare kabze mein nahi hai': Amit Shah on allegations of 'misuse' of probe agencies

On allegations of Congress and other opposition parties alleging that BJP has "captured all probe agencies in the country", the Union Home Minister said that they should go to court. 

"Courts 'humare kabze mein nahi hai' (We haven't captured the court)," he said.

"Why don`t they go to the court? Even at the time when the Pegasus issue was raised, I had asked them to go to court with proof... They only know how to create noise. Those who approached the court, the court took cognizance of Pegasus and also delivered its judgment. The investigation was also done," Shah said.

