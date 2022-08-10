Home Minister Amit Shah called Nitish Kumar to understand Nitish's attitude when there were speculations that Nitish Kumar might quit the BJP at any moment. In this phone conversation two days before Nitish assured the home minister, saying, "There is nothing to worry about." Nitish's ex-deputy Sushilkumar Modi claimed so in an all-India press. Accusing Nitish of backbiting, Sushil claimed that in the past one and a half years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly contacted Nitish on a personal initiative. But Nitish never complained to him.

Though a Sangh man, Sushil was never a BJP staunch. It did not take time for Nitish, who was pro-Lohia, to develop a political friendship with this moderate BJP leader. Sushil Modi was Nitish's deputy as many times as the NDA government was formed in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar before 2020. In 2020, the NDA government was formed by retaining Nitish as the Chief Minister, but the BJP did not return Sushil to the post of Deputy Chief Minister. He was made a member of the Rajya Sabha. Bihar's Modi made this accusation against Nitish when speculations are going on whether the relationship between BJP and Nitish has been torn in the absence of Nitish's confidant Sushil.

Another comment by Sushil has also added a new element to the political scene in Bihar. He said that a section of Nitish's party JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar to be made the Vice President. This section of the party also offered Sushil to replace Nitish. Nitish's party naturally rejected all these demands of Sushil. According to the JD(U), Nitish had no desire to become the Vice President. Nitish said after taking oath on Wednesday that he is not in any fight to become the face of national politics. But whether Nitish has really broken his word or not, neither JD (U) nor Nitish has yet answered.