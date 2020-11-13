हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US Presidential election 2020

November 3 election most secure in US history, say top officials

The statement was issued by US election technology companies after several allegations made by President Donald Trump saying that the election was stolen from him.

November 3 election most secure in US history, say top officials

Washington: The state and federal officials and election technology companies who run US elections say in the strongest such statement to date that the November 3 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

The statement emailed to reporters Thursday by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency - which spearheaded federal election protection efforts - comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist without foundation that the election was stolen from him.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,'' says the statement.

"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history."

The statement's authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State -- who run elections at the state level -- and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

