Now, AI To Manage Traffic, Detect Rule Violations And Repair Roads In Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize road safety and traffic management through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. With a commitment to enhancing public safety and efficiency on the capital's roads, the government has allocated Rs 20 crore towards deploying AI-based cameras designed to detect traffic violations and bolster road safety measures.

Advanced Traffic Violation Detection System

The project entails the installation of violation detection cameras utilizing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. These state-of-the-art cameras will be equipped to identify a spectrum of traffic violations, including triple riding, mobile phone usage while driving, outdated vehicles on the roads, and driving without a valid pollution under control certificate (PUC). Leveraging the Integrated Traffic Enforcement Management System (ITMS), the initiative aims to integrate ANPR technology with the VAHAN database for streamlined vehicle identification and enforcement of traffic regulations.

Enhancing Road Safety With AI Solutions

Central to the government's strategy is the implementation of AI-driven video analytics technology to mitigate road accidents and related casualties. Through the ITMS framework, authorities seek to minimize traffic rule violations, impose penalties on offenders, and promote road safety awareness campaigns at key intersections across Delhi. A transport department official highlighted the system's capability to enforce specific traffic regulations tailored to each intersection, thereby optimizing traffic flow and safety protocols.

Addressing prevalent traffic challenges in the capital, the AI-powered system targets major infractions such as speeding, failure to wear helmets, overcrowding on vehicles, and unauthorized mobile phone usage while driving. Additionally, the system aims to address issues like improper lane usage, unauthorized parking, and the presence of outdated vehicles in public spaces.

AI For Road Infrastructure Management

Beyond traffic regulation, the Delhi government is leveraging AI technologies to enhance road infrastructure management. The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to utilize AI for comprehensive assessments of roads, footpaths, and drainage systems to identify areas in need of repair and reconstruction. By harnessing AI algorithms and digital survey techniques, officials aim to expedite infrastructure maintenance while ensuring precision and accuracy in identifying maintenance requirements.

Efficient AI-Driven Survey Methodologies

The proposed AI-driven survey methodology will employ specialized vehicles equipped with AI algorithm-based cameras to conduct digital assessments of road conditions. This automated approach eliminates human intervention, enhancing survey accuracy and efficiency. The survey vehicles will identify various maintenance needs, including damaged kerbstones, broken tiles, missing street furniture, and drainage issues, among others.

Streamlined Maintenance Processes

To streamline maintenance operations, the government plans to establish a comprehensive dashboard for monitoring and downloading survey reports. Monthly audits during the maintenance phase will ensure adherence to repair standards and facilitate ongoing infrastructure upkeep. Additionally, plans are underway to facilitate remote monitoring through mobile platforms, further enhancing operational efficiency and oversight.