Now, LPG cylinders can be booked through WhatsApp, check the process here

The delivery and the way of booking LPG cylinders has changed from November 1 and phone number which was used by Indane customers to book LPG cylinders has also changed. Indane has provided a new number via SMS to the registered mobile number of customers to book a Gas Refill.

Other than that, you can also book your cylinders through WhatsApp.

Here are the five different ways to book LPG gas cylinder.

1. By speaking to a gas agency or distributor

2. By calling the mobile number

3. Online booking by visiting the website https://iocl.com/Products/Indanegas.aspx

4. By sending a text on the company's WhatsApp number

5. By downloading the app of Indane

Booking via Whatsapp

Indane customer can now book LPG cylinder by calling the new number 7718955555. Booking can also be done on WhatsApp. Type REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824. The customers will need to send the message from the registered mobile number only.

Delivery Authentication Code will be taken

A Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will be sent to customers via SMS. Oil companies will first start DAC in 100 smart cities. The delivery of the cylinder is done only after sharing the OTP with the delivery person.

Update mobile number in 2 minutes

If your mobile number is not updated, you can ask your delivery person to update it and he will be able to do it in real-time through an app and generate a code. That is, at the time of delivery, you can update your mobile number through the delivery boy with the help of that app.

Wrong information may stop delivery

It is to be noted that delivery of the gas cylinders may be stopped due to incorrect information.