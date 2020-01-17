Now shops in Mumbai can remain open 24 hours from January 26

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all the establishments falling under ‘gated communities’ like restaurants, malls, multiplexes and retail outlets will be allowed to operate 24x7 across Mumbai. The new rule will be implemented in the city from January 26.

Maharashtra State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray called a meeting on Thursday (January 16) which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, the Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and senior officials from both departments, along with representatives of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants including the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).

After the government moves, HRAWI president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli welcomed the move and said that the Association has been spearheading the petition for making Mumbai a global tourism destination for nearly two decades. He further said that they had approached Aaditya Thackeray with their proposal and they are extremely happy that their demand was taken into consideration. The HRAWI has termed this move as a sign of progress, benefitting both employment and tourism.

Kohli said, ''This decision holds the potential to increase employment opportunities by at least 25 per cent in the city and eventually across the State. This is a definite boost to tourism and the economy and will help the hospitality sector to emerge even stronger. The implementation is now up to the stakeholders and how quickly they implement it. To promote footfalls in malls and other gated communities, retailers could offer discounts to post-midnight shoppers and theatres could offer lower-priced tickets for late-night movie shows.''

Aaditya Thackeray took oath as Minister on December 30 and became the first member of the Thackeray family to take oath as a minister in the state cabinet.