हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swat

Now, SWAT team to guard Silicon Valley in Karnataka

The SWAT team has been carved out of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It will comprise eight Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) and 60 staff members. They are being given eight weeks of special training by the Union government for counter-terrorism and internal security division at Agara Centre in Bengaluru.

Now, SWAT team to guard Silicon Valley in Karnataka
Image for representational use only

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police has formed a Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) in Bengaluru to check any untoward incident in the state capital known as the 'Silicon Valley' of the country.

Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said the SWAT team will respond to emergency situations, special duties, terrorist and Naxal activities, anti-social activities, protection of state and natural resources, and ensure security. They will also be deputed for security at international programmes, he added.

The SWAT team has been carved out of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit. It will comprise eight Reserve Sub Inspector (RSI) and 60 staff members. They are being given eight weeks of special training by the Union government for counter-terrorism and internal security division at Agara Centre in Bengaluru.

The team is being formed under the guidance of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Internal Security, and Joint Commissioner (Crime).

The SWAT team will complete training in two months and will be deputed across the city, said Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil. "The SWAT team will only operate in Bengaluru city. This is going to be a special unit with CAR. It can do a recce of vital installations and also enables quick deployment," Patil added.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SwatKarnatakaSilicon ValleyKarnataka Police
Next
Story

Pakistan writes to UK on moving India from red to amber COVID-19 travel list

Must Watch

PT14M21S

Major accident occurs after another landslide in Himachal Pradesh, many vehicles bury under the debris