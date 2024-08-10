‘Now We Know Why...’: Ramesh Speculates Untimely Adjournment Of Parliament Linked To Hindenburg Report

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack against the government following the release of new findings by Hindenburg Research. Ramesh alleged that although Parliament was initially scheduled to continue its session until the evening of August 12, it was abruptly adjourned. He claimed that this sudden schedule change was due to the government's anticipation of the Hindenburg's report.

Taking a jibe at the central government, he remarked that ‘now we know why’ the parliamentary proceedings were suddenly suspended.

In a post on his social media platform ‘X’, he wrote, “Parliament was notified to sit till the evening of Aug 12th. Suddenly it got adjourned sine die on the afternoon of Aug 9th itself. Now we know why.”

Parliament was notified to sit till the evening of Aug 12th. Suddenly it got adjourned sine die on the afternoon of Aug 9th itself. Now we know why. https://t.co/wVvsG4jove — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 10, 2024

The Hindenburg research cited a whistleblower document and alleged “Madhabi Buch, The Current Chairperson of SEBI, And Her Husband Had Stakes In Both Obscure Offshore Funds Used In The Adani Money Siphoning Scandal.”

“It has been nearly 18 months since our original report on the Adani Group presented overwhelming evidence that the Indian conglomerate was operating “the largest con in corporate history”. Our report exposed a web of offshore, primarily Mauritius-based shell entities used for suspected billions of dollars of undisclosed related party transactions, undisclosed investment and stock manipulation,” Hindenburg in its report published on its website on Saturday.