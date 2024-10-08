Nowshera vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and losser candidate Ravinder Raina total votes margin bjp congress eci Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result

Nowshera vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after 2014 elections. Nowshera is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The dates for the voting and results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election was announced by the Election Commission of India.

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Election 2024: Key Insights

Crucial Voting Date and Results Timeline

The Nowshera Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for elections scheduled for September 25, 2024, as part of Phase 2 of the electoral process. The region will conduct its elections in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. Results for the Nowshera constituency will be unveiled on October 8, 2024, following the conclusion of all polling phases.

Dynamic Candidate Line-Up for 2024

Major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the National Conference (NC), have nominated candidates for the 2024 Assembly Elections. Ravinder Raina will represent the BJP, while Surinder Chowdary is the candidate from the National Conference. Haq Nawaz will stand for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contributing to a vibrant political contest in Nowshera.

A Look Back: Historical Election Outcomes

Nowshera Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election Result: What happened in 2014?

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Ravinder Raina from the BJP claimed victory in the Nowshera constituency, marking a pivotal win for his party. Since that election, no Assembly contests have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, making the upcoming elections particularly significant for the local electorate.

Nowshera Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result: What happened in 2008?

Reflecting on the 2008 Assembly elections, JKN's Radhay Sham Sharma secured a win in Nowshera, garnering 16,511 votes and defeating Congress candidate Romesh Chander Sharma, who received 12,691 votes. This historical perspective underscores the evolving political landscape in the Nowshera constituency over the years.

As election day approaches, attention will turn to the candidates’ campaigns and the electorate’s response to the shifting political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir.