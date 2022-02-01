NPAs coming down, banks getting money back of those who've fled country: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) said that NPAs in banks are reducing and banks getting the money back from those who have fled the country.

While addressing the press, Finance Minister also informed that the govt is in continuous contact with foreign countries including Switzerland and the information is being shared on the black money after 2018. She asserted that on the basis of received information, the government is working account by account to bring back the black money.

Talking about the Union Budget 2022 Finance Minister said, our Atmanirbhar Bharat Package saved the jobs of a lot of people that were snatched by the pandemic.

We are trying to help those who lost their jobs, through various schemes. I am denying but it is not fair to say that we didn't do anything, added the Finance Minister.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

While presenting the Budget in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said that India`s economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies.

(With agency inputs)

