हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Amit Shah calls Budget 2022 'visionary budget', says it will make India self-reliant

"This budget, brought by the Modi government, is a visionary budget, which will prove to be a budget to change the scale of India`s economy. This budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation of a new India of the 100th year of independence," said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah calls Budget 2022 &#039;visionary budget&#039;, says it will make India self-reliant
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: Calling the Union Budget a "visionary budget" brought by the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it will change the scale of India`s economy and make the country self-reliant. Shah took Twitter to express his views soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

"This budget, brought by the Modi government, is a visionary budget, which will prove to be a budget to change the scale of India`s economy. This budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation of a new India of the 100th year of independence. I congratulate Narendra Modi Ji and Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for this," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Increasing the size of the budget to 39.45 lakh crore indicates that the Indian economy is a rapidly growing economy even in the pandemic days, the Home Minister said.

"Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9 per cent to 6.4 per cent is a huge achievement, I am sure India will be able to bring down fiscal deficit below 4 per cent under the leadership of Narendra Modi."

The Home Minister also termed it "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget", saying "it will be helpful in making India the world`s leading economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi Ji by exploiting the opportunities created in the global economic world after Corona".

Shah further said that "PM Modi today has reduced the AMT rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5 per cent to 15 per cent and surcharge from 12 per cent to 7 per cent, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors".

Noting major pointers of Budget like "Zero Budget Farming, Natural Farming, River Linking, One Station-One Product and Farmer Drones", Shah said that the Budget will play an important role in realizing PM Modi ji`s resolve to make the agriculture sector modern and self-reliant along with giving benefits to our farmer brothers. "This will work to prove the resolve of prosperity with the cooperation of Modi ji," Shah said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022 reactionsAmit ShahUnion Budget 2022
Next
Story

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on nhpcindia.com, details here

Must Watch

PT13M7S

Budget 2022: No change in income tax slab