National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)

NPPA caps price of Liquid Medical Oxygen and Medical Oxygen cylinders as COVID-19 cases rise

New Delhi: To regulate the price of Liquid Medical Oxygen and Medical Oxygen cylinders for continued availability across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Friday has stepped in to put a cap on the prices of the same.

"To cap the ex-factory price of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) at manufacturers end at Rs. 15.22/CUM exclusive of GST; and to further cap the ex-factory cost of Medical Oxygen Cylinder at filler end at Rs. 25.71/CUM exclusive of GST in the suppression of the existing Ceiling Price of Rs. 17.49/CUM, subject to transportation cost fixation at the state level, for six months," said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the official release.

The release said the existing rate contracts of state governments for oxygen purchase, as applicable, shall continue, in consumer interest. "The ex-factory price cap of LMO and oxygen gas cylinders will be applicable to domestic production," it said.

As per the Ministry, the measures will ensure the availability of medical oxygen at consumers end at a reasonable price both at the hospital level and through oxygen cylinders, especially to distant and interior districts.

It added that the present situation of COVID-19 has resulted in increased demand of medical oxygen in the country, but due to the absence of a price cap on liquid medical oxygen, manufacturers have hiked prices to fillers.

"Price regulation at this end is imperative for the continued availability of medical oxygen across the country," it said.

The Ministry said that to deal effectively with the situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOH&FW), has vided its letter dated September 23, conferred the delegation of powers under Section 10(2) (l) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to NPPA to take all necessary steps to immediately regulate the availability and pricing of LMO and Medical Oxygen in the cylinder. 

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)COVID-19Liquid Medical OxygenMedical Oxygen cylinders
