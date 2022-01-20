NRI family repays 12-year-old ‘debt’ to Andhra Pradesh peanut seller

Hyderabad: Twelve years back, an NRI family from Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh had come home for holidays. One day they went to Kakinada beach in the evening. Then kids, the brother and sister duo wanted to eat peanuts.



Their father approached a peanuts seller and bought peanuts but when it came to paying money to the peanut seller, he realised he left his wallet at home. The generous peanut seller told the family not to bother and give the money next time.



(Pranav Nemani as a kid along with Ginjala Pedda Sattayya, peanuts seller taken 12 years back.)

Later, the family forgot to give money to the peanut seller. However, after twelve years, the then young kids- Pavan Nemani and Suchita Nemani- now grown-up youngsters came back to Kakinada on a vacation. Both the siblings set a mission for themselves to find the peanut seller. They tried very hard going back to Kakinada beach and enquiring everyone about the peanut seller showing the available 12-year-old photograph they had clicked as a remembrance.



Pavan and Suchita along with other family members couldn't locate him. Using their contact with local MLA Dwarampudi Chandrashekar Reddy, the family finally came to know that the peanuts seller name is Ginjala Pedda Sattayya, who was known as “Shanakkayala ( peanuts ) Sattayya'' and unfortunately, he passed away two years back.



Not stopping at that, the Nemani family, with the help of MLA, traced Sattayya's family. When the peanuts seller's family was told about the good gesture of Sattayya 12 years ago, they were moved.



As a token of good gesture, the Nemani family gave Sattayya's family a cheque of Rs 25,000.



“It was in 2010 when this incident occurred but my children remembered till date and it was their wish to find Sattayya, meet him. But it could not happen as we came to know he passed away two years back. When we traced his family and talked about the incident they were quite moved. It is a small gesture from our side. I am happy that my children remembered a good deed from their childhood,'' says Mohan Nemani, father of Pranav and Suchita.

