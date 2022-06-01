Nripendra Mishra, who was a special officer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now incharge of the Ram Mandir construction work as the chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee. In an Exclusive interview with Zee News, he laid out the blueprint of the temple. Calling completing the foundation of Ram Mandir a challenging task, he informed that the temple’s foundation and platform work have been completed.

He also said that there was no hindrance in the construction of Ram Mandir. “By December 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be ready, Ramlala will be made to sit in the sanctum sanctorum, from December 2023 devotees will be able to visit the sanctum”, he said.

He also said that PM Modi keeps taking information about construction of Ram temple. PM Modi also keeps giving his suggestions.

He further informed that the ground floor work of Ram Mandir will be completed by December 2023. By December 2024, the work on the first and second floors of the temple will also be completed. “The entire Ram temple complex will be ready by December 2025”, he said.

He said that the help of scientists and engineers from IIT Chennai, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur is being taken for the construction work. “The temple is being constructed keeping in mind at least 1000 years,” he said.

Valmiki temple, Jatayu temple, Nishadraj temple and Shaburi temple will also be built in the Ram Mandir complex. Moreover, Ramayan figures will be craved on the walls of the temple complex.

“On Ramnavami, the sun's rays fall directly on the sanctum, it is being arranged, scientists and engineers have worked on it, the sun's rays will fall directly on the sanctum sanctorum for at least 2 minutes,” Mishra said.

“Work on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works) - Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024 end and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

