Nripendra Misra retires as principal secretary to PM Modi, PK Sinha named OSD in PMO

New Delhi: Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), after Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra expressed his decision to be relieved from his current assignment.

Accepting Misra's request, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested him to continue with his position for the next two weeks. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to convey his "best wishes" to Misra "for his future endeavours" and called him one of the "most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration."

"After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2019

In a statement following his decision to retire, Misra said, "It has been a privilege to serve the country under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity and the complete confidence he has placed in me."

"I have enjoyed working committing my every hour and thought for more than five years, towards this satisfying journey. It is now time for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interests. I thank all colleagues, within and outside the Government, friends and my family for this support. I wish Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our Prime Minister, success as he leads our country into a bright future," Misra added.

Nripendra Misra was one of the top bureaucrats in the government who shaped PM Modi's first tenure as the Prime Minister. Misra was, in 2014, appointed as the Principal Secretary to PM Modi. He is a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Misra, who has served in various capacities in the government, retired as the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in 2009.