BRICS

NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet, threats to global security discussed

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended a virtual meet of top security officials from Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping on Thursday to discuss an anti-terrorism draft strategy which is likely to be approved at an upcoming summit.

NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet, threats to global security discussed
File photo

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended a virtual meet of top security officials from Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping on Thursday to discuss an anti-terrorism draft strategy which is likely to be approved at an upcoming summit.

The meeting exchanged views on combating terrorism and extremism besides deliberating on global and regional security issues, according to details provided by a Russian official.

"On Sept 17, the Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors. Challenges and threats to global, regional and national security were discussed," the Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet.

The 10th meeting of the NSAs, hosted by the current chair of BRICS Russia, was attended by China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi and senior security officials from Brazil and South Africa, officials said.

According to a release, the parties exchanged views on key issues of global and regional security, discussed the main areas of practical cooperation in the field of security among law enforcement agencies of the member nations.

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meet. The leaders' summit is expected to take place in October but no date has been announced yet for it.

BRICS represents over 3.6 billion people and have a combined GDP of $16.6 trillion.

