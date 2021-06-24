NSA Ajit Doval proposes action against Pakistan-based terror groups at SCO meet

New Delhi: India's national security Advisor Ajit Doval proposed an "action plan" against Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSAs meet on Wednesday (June 23). The action to be taken on the said terror groups has been proposed under the SCO framework.

LeT and JeM have been responsible for many terror attacks in India, especially in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. JeM, created with the support of the Pakistan spy agency, was responsible for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers died.

During the meet, which was also attended by Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf, the Indian side also called for full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities.

Pakistan hosts one of the largest numbers of UN-listed international terrorists. It has been seen lax on them, so much so that Islamabad even applied for "pensions" for listed terrorists like Hafiz Saeed. Saeed is the founder of LeT.

During the in-person meet in Tajik Capital Dushanbe, the Indian NSA "strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations", sources said, pointing out that "perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice."

More than a decade after the 26/11 terror attacks masterminded in Pakistan, the country still has to act against the perpetrators.

Interestingly, India also emphasised on adoption of international standards to counter terror financing including an MoU between SCO and anti-terror financing body FATF.

During the meet, NSA highlighted connectivity projects like Chahbahar, INSTC, Regional Air Corridors which are leading to "economic gains and building trust" but pointed out that "connectivity must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Notably, China's mega infrastructure programme China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This has been a cause of concern for New Delhi, which has consistently raised the matter with Beijing.

On Afghanistan, NSA called the need to preserve gains made in the last two decades and give top priority to the welfare of its people and extended full support to SCO Contact Group on the issue.

Doval had an over two hours long meeting with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev during which issues of mutual interest were discussed.

