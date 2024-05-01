NTA NCET 2024 Result Last Date, Now Candidates Can Apply Till This Date...

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for registration for NTA NCET 2024, providing candidates who may have missed the initial deadline with another opportunity to apply. Aspiring candidates aiming for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) across prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, RIs, and various Central/State Universities/Institutions for the academic session 2024-25 are encouraged to avail themselves of this extended registration window.

To apply for the National Common Entrance Test 2024, candidates can visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in. The deadline for registration has been pushed to 15 May 2024, offering candidates more time to complete the application process compared to the previous deadline of 30 April 2024.

Additionally, the NTA has also extended the date for corrections in the application form for NCET 2024. Candidates will now have the opportunity to make corrections from May 16 to May 18, compared to the previous window of May 2 to May 4. It's important to note that the NCET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on June 12.

For those looking to apply, the process is straightforward. Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in and navigate to the NCET 2024 registration link on the homepage. Follow the provided instructions to register for NCET 2024 and proceed to fill in all the necessary details in the application form. Ensure to upload the required documents and complete the payment process before downloading the NCET 2024 form upon successful submission. Finally, remember to print out your application form for your records.