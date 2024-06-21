NTA Postpones CSIR-UGC-NET Exam Citing 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

Days after the NTA cancelled the UGC-NET exams it has announced to postpone the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be conducted between June 25 to 27. The NTA said that the decision is taken due to some ‘unavoidable circumstances’ and logistical issues. It added that the revised schedule will be released later through the official website.

