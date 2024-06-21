Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759543
NewsIndia
NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY (NTA)

NTA Postpones CSIR-UGC-NET Exam Citing 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

NTA has announced to postpone the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be conducted between June 25 to 27. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 10:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NTA Postpones CSIR-UGC-NET Exam Citing 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

Days after the NTA cancelled the UGC-NET exams it has announced to postpone the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024, scheduled to be conducted between June 25 to 27. The NTA said that the decision is taken due to some ‘unavoidable circumstances’ and logistical issues. It added that the revised schedule will be released later through the official website. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA Video
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA Video
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?