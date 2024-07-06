NTA Postpones NEET-UG 2024 Counseling Indefinitely Amid Row Over Paper Leak

NEET-UG Counselling: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) session has been postponed until further notice. Earlier, the NTA had informed the Supreme Court that the counselling process was scheduled to commence on July 6, 2024.

"The date of counselling will be announced once the exercise gets over to ensure seats of the new colleges can be taken up in the first round itself," PTI reported, citing an official source.

The Supreme Court last month declined to delay the counselling process for the NEET-UG 2024 examination, despite ongoing controversies surrounding it. The decision came while the court was addressing a petition that requested a two-day pause in the counselling process. This decision was made even though the Medical Counselling Committee had yet to release a detailed notification and schedule for the counselling.

The NTA is responsible for conducting the entrance level examination of MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other courses. The agency is facing several allegations of malpractices in conducting the examinations and question paper leaks.

The results, initially anticipated to be released on June 14, were announced on June 4 due to the earlier-than-expected completion of answer sheet evaluations.

Meanwhile, the UGC-NET was canceled after the education ministry received reports indicating that the exam's integrity had been compromised. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing both issues.

The CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG exams were also canceled as a precautionary measure. New dates for both exams have been announced.