NTA Releases CUET PG 2024 Final Answer Key, Direct Link To Download pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NIA) released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 final answer key on Friday. Students who appeared for the CUET for their postgraduate course can now check out the final answer key on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

To download the final answer key for CUET PG 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Look for the link titled "CUET PG 2024 final answer key" on the homepage and click on it.

3. A new page will appear where the candidate can check the final answer key

4. Download the page containing the final answer key.

This year approximately 4,62,603 candidates were registered for CUET PG, who have the desire to take admission to PG courses and pursue it from central universities and other participating. This year, a total of 190 universities will utilize the CUET PG scores. Among them, 38 are centrally funded, 38 are state government-run, nine are government institutions, and 105 are private and deemed universities.

The examination for CUET PG was held on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,23, 27 and 28 in computer-based mode across India and overseas.