NTA UGC NET: Last week to apply for December 2020, June 2021 sessions, check important dates

New Delhi: The registrations for National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) for December 2020 and June 2021 sessions are going to close soon. It is the last week for candidates who are interested in making a career in research or academics and other fields related to their subjects.

The last date to register for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams is September 5. The examination will be conducted from October 6 to October 11, 2021.

The candidates can register online on ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in before September 5, 2021.

The NTA has merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles as the previous session could not be held due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC NET was delayed. In order to regularize the UGC NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. The application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms,” a notification from the NTA read.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online.

NTA UGC NET 2021 - Important Dates:

Online registration and submission of Application Form - 10 August to 05 September, 2021 (up to 11:50 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee - 06 September, 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars in the Application Form - 07 September to 12 September, 2021

Dates of Examination - 06 October to 11 October 2021

Timing of Examination - First Shift: 09.00 am to 12.00 pm, Second Shift: 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm

