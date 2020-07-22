NTA will ensure JEE Main and UPSC NDA exam dates don't clash: Centre assures students

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday asked students not to worry on the clash of dates between the JEE Main exam and UPSC NDA. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Pokhriyal said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.

Nishank asserted that students appearing for the JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on September 6, 'should not worry'.

In a tweet, Pokhriyal said, “I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of JEE (Main) with NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry.” He added, “NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.”

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains) will be conducted from September 1-6 and JEE-Advanced examination has been postponed to September 27 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. “Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education, we've decided to postpone JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations. JEE Main exam will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept and NEET exam will be held on 13th September,” the Union HRD Minister had said in a tweet.

NEET is a medical entrance exam that was to be conducted on July 26 while JEE - an engineering entrance exam - was to be conducted from 18-23 July. Tens of thousands of students take the tests that the National Testing Agency conducts.

On the other hand, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced that the National Defence Academy exam will be held on September 6. “An examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 06th September, 2020 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course...,” the UPSC notification had said.