NTPC Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited has released the notification to fill various Executive posts in Solar PV, Data Analysis, Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation, and Resettlement units.
All the interested candidates can apply for the aforementioned vacancies on the official website at NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed-term basis for 3 years.
For more details about NTPC Recruitment 2022, scroll down
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last day to submit the online application: May 13, 2022.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
Executive (Solar PV) - 5 posts
Executive (Data Analyst) - 1 post
Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) - 9 posts
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary
For Executive post (Solar PV): Rs 1,00,000 per month
For Executive (Data Analyst): Rs 1,00,000 per month
For Executive (LA/R&R): Rs 90,000 per month
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Executive (Solar PV): 40 years upper age limit
Executive (Data Analyst): 35 years upper age limit
Executive (LA/R&R): 35 years upper age limit
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Go to the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in.
- Click on the recruitment link
- Fill in all the application details
- Submit the form
- Download and take a printout for the future reference
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam/Interview.