NTPC Recruitment 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 Executive level jobs at careers.ntpc.co.in, salary up to 1 lakh, details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 Executive level jobs at careers.ntpc.co.in, salary up to 1 lakh, details here
Representational image

NTPC Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited has released the notification to fill various Executive posts in Solar PV, Data Analysis, Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation, and Resettlement units.

All the interested candidates can apply for the aforementioned vacancies on the official website at NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed-term basis for 3 years.

For more details about NTPC Recruitment 2022, scroll down

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last day to submit the online application: May 13, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Executive (Solar PV) - 5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst) - 1 post

Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) - 9 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary

For Executive post (Solar PV): Rs 1,00,000 per month

For Executive (Data Analyst): Rs 1,00,000 per month

For Executive (LA/R&R): Rs 90,000 per month

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV): 40 years upper age limit

Executive (Data Analyst): 35 years upper age limit

Executive (LA/R&R): 35 years upper age limit

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in.
  • Click on the recruitment link
  • Fill in all the application details
  • Submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for the future reference

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. No fees are required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam/Interview.

