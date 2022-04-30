BOI Recruitment 2022: The Bank of India (BOI) has released the official notification to invite applications to fill vacancies for the officers’ posts. Through this recruitment drive, the bank will be filling up 696 vacancies across the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Technical, and IT Officer.

Those who are interested can apply online for these posts online by visiting the official website of Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in and scroll down for more details.

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of Application: April 26

Last Date to Apply: May 10

Date for Age/Qualification/Experience: Dec 1

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Economist: 2 posts

Statistician: 2 posts

Risk Manager: 2 posts

Credit Analyst: 53 posts

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech Appraisal: 9 posts

IT Officer - Data Centre: 42 posts

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts

Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) - Cloud Virtualization: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) - Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre - Network Virtualization on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts

Manager (Database Expert): 5 Post

Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts

Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in

Go to the homepage, then click on ‘careers’

Then click on the link ‘Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021’

Now, click on 'Apply Online'

Now, click the tab ‘Click here for New Registration' and enter your name, contact number and Email-Id

A provisional registration number and password will be generated

Now, fill in all the details and click on save and next

Click on ‘Validate your details and the ‘Save & Next button

Candidates can upload their photos and signature

Click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ after rechecking the form and the uploaded documents.

Now pay the application fees and submit

