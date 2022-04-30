BOI Recruitment 2022: The Bank of India (BOI) has released the official notification to invite applications to fill vacancies for the officers’ posts. Through this recruitment drive, the bank will be filling up 696 vacancies across the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Technical, and IT Officer.
Those who are interested can apply online for these posts online by visiting the official website of Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in and scroll down for more details.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of Application: April 26
Last Date to Apply: May 10
Date for Age/Qualification/Experience: Dec 1
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
Economist: 2 posts
Statistician: 2 posts
Risk Manager: 2 posts
Credit Analyst: 53 posts
Credit Officers: 484 posts
Tech Appraisal: 9 posts
IT Officer - Data Centre: 42 posts
Manager IT: 21 posts
Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 posts
Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts
Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre) - Cloud Virtualization: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre) - Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre - Network Virtualization on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts
Manager (Database Expert): 5 Post
Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts
Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website of the Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in
- Go to the homepage, then click on ‘careers’
- Then click on the link ‘Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021’
- Now, click on 'Apply Online'
- Now, click the tab ‘Click here for New Registration' and enter your name, contact number and Email-Id
- A provisional registration number and password will be generated
- Now, fill in all the details and click on save and next
- Click on ‘Validate your details and the ‘Save & Next button
- Candidates can upload their photos and signature
- Click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ after rechecking the form and the uploaded documents.
- Now pay the application fees and submit