Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released a notice to recruit Pharmacists, Firemen and Pest Control workers in the force and has invited applications for the same. The job application needs to be submitted in offline mode on or before June 26, 2022.
The Indian Navy is looking to fill a total of 127 posts under this recruitment programme. Candidates can check registration, application, important dates and other details at the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in or scroll down.
BOI Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 690 officer posts at bankofindia.co.in, details here
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply
The last date to apply is June 26, 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Fireman - 120 Posts
Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 6 Posts
Pharmacist - 1 Post
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 technical posts at konkanrailway.com, interview begins on May 10, details here
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
For Pharmacist posts - Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board
Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 10th passed from a recognized Board; Ability to read, speak Hindi/Regional Language.
For Fireman posts- Candidates should have passed matric from a recognized Board.
Candidates must pass a specified physical test.
Physical eligibility
Height without shoes 165 cms provided that a concession of 2.5 cms height shall be allowed for members of the IST.
Chest (Unexpanded)- 81.5 CMs and on expansion should be 85 cms.
The minimum required weight to apply is 50 kg.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Go to the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in
On the homepage, look for career selection and click on the relevant link
Download the form and take its printout
Fill out the form, attach a picture and send the same to the address mentioned below
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Fitness Test, Provisional Appointment Letter, and Document Verification.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age-limit
Age should not exceed 56 years