New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited application from eligible individuals for Executive posts. The organisation is looking to fill up 15 vacancies through this recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. Candidates need to note that the application process is currently underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 13.
NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Executive (Solar PV) - 5
- Executive (Data Analysis) - 1
- Executive (LA/R&R) - 9
NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit
The upper age of the candidates for the post of Executive (Solar PV) is 40 years, for the post of Executive (Data Analysis) and Executive (LA/R&R) is 35 years.
NTPC recruitment 2022: Registration fee
The registration fee is Rs 300 for General/ OBC/ EWS category. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.
Here's the direct link to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022
Check detailed notification of NTPC recruitment 2022 here
NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.