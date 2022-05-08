हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC

NTPC recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced on ntpc.co.in; here’s direct link to apply, other deatails

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced on ntpc.co.in; here’s direct link to apply, other deatails

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited application from eligible individuals for Executive posts. The organisation is looking to fill up 15 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in. Candidates need to note that the application process is currently underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 13. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  1. Executive (Solar PV) - 5
  2. Executive (Data Analysis) - 1
  3. Executive (LA/R&R) - 9

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age of the candidates for the post of Executive (Solar PV) is 40 years, for the post of Executive (Data Analysis) and Executive (LA/R&R) is 35 years.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Registration fee

The registration fee is Rs 300 for General/ OBC/ EWS category. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022

Check detailed notification of NTPC recruitment 2022 here

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

