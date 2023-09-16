trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663226
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Nuh Like Incident In Gujarat; Stone-Pelting Incident Mars Religious Procession In Kheda, 10 Injured

Authorities are currently investigating whether the act of stone-pelting was premeditated or a spontaneous occurrence.

Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 04:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nuh Like Incident In Gujarat; Stone-Pelting Incident Mars Religious Procession In Kheda, 10 Injured Swift police intervention at the scene managed to restore order.

THASRA: At least 10 people, including a sub-inspector, were injured during stone pelting at an annual religious procession from a temple in Thasra, a town in Gujarat's Kheda district, escalating tensions between two communities, a source said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday and the injured comprised the sub-inspector, two constables, seven locals.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the act of stone-pelting was premeditated or a spontaneous occurrence. Efforts to maintain peace in the region are underway, with leaders from both communities engaged in dialogues.


Authorities are also scrutinising video footage of the incident to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the stone-pelting.

The traditional 'Shobha yatra,' which is conducted every year from the Shiva temple on the final day of the 'Shravan' month, witnessed a participation of 700-800 devotees this time , according to Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhia.

When the procession reached the Teen-batti area, a group of anti-social elements launched an attack by pelting stones and bricks at the gathering.

Swift police intervention at the scene managed to restore order.

Additional reinforcements from various parts of the district have been summoned and deployed within the town to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train