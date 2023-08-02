Nuh Mewat Riots: Meet Lady Singham IPS Mamta Singh - Who Saved 2,500 Hindu Temple Hostages; Story Of CM Khattar And SC's Praise, President's Medal

Meet IPS officer Mamata Singh, whose bravery and commitment have once again come to the forefront amidst the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh district. Known for her fearless actions, Mamata Singh has garnered numerous accolades, bringing honor to the police department. As violence gripped the region, Mamata Singh's indomitable spirit led her to rescue captives and maintain law and order. Her decision to pursue a career in policing over medicine has proven to be a game-changer, with her exemplary service earning her recognition from the President of India. The Supreme Court has also lauded her meritorious efforts in upholding human rights during critical operations. IPS Mamata Singh continues to shine as a beacon of courage and dedication, ensuring justice prevails in the face of adversity.

**Controlling Violence in Nuh, Haryana**

*Valor in the Line of Duty*



During the recent unrest in Nuh district, IPS Mamata Singh's name is on everyone's lips. Home Minister Anil Vij expressed grave concerns about a possible conspiracy during the violent incidents and received information about people being held captive in a temple. Acting promptly, Anil Vij forwarded the Google location to IPS Mamata Singh, along with other police officials. In response, IPS Mamata Singh fearlessly led the police force and successfully rescued the captives from the location.

**Education and Dedication**

*Steering from Medical to Police Service*

IPS Mamata Singh had pursued a career in medicine and was diligently studying to become a doctor. However, her heart was always inclined towards serving society through bold endeavors. Thus, she made the brave decision to forego her medical studies and commit herself to the police service. A 1996 batch IPS officer, Mamata Singh, has since made numerous significant contributions to the police department, earning admiration and respect.

**Presidential Honor**

*A Recognition of Exemplary Service*

Recognizing her exceptional police service, IPS Mamata Singh was honored with a prestigious presidential award in 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day. This distinguished recognition further elevated Mamata Singh's stature within the police department. Her dedication to establishing an effective covert network to combat crime and dismantle mafia operations has been exemplary.

**Supreme Court Commends Mamata Singh's Work**

*Acknowledgment of Meritorious Efforts*

The Supreme Court has also commended IPS Mamata Singh's exceptional work. Following her induction into the police service, Mamata Singh made significant contributions to various investigations of the Human Rights Commission, earning high praise from the apex court. Particularly noteworthy were her efforts in handling human rights violations during operations in Nandigram (West Bengal), Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, and Anakonda (Chhattisgarh).

*An Exceptional Officer Dedicated to Justice*

IPS Mamata Singh continues to stand out as an exceptional officer, dedicated to upholding justice and safeguarding human rights. Her unwavering courage and commitment have set her apart, making her a role model within the police department and inspiring future generations.