Nuh Violence: Curfew Lifted From 9 AM To 1 PM, Internet Ban Continues

With the releif in curfew, people are now allowed to move from 9 am in the morning to 1 pm in the afternoon in Nuh district of Haryana.

Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:13 AM IST|Source: ANI

Nuh: The curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district will be lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 PM on Sunday as part of the attempt to restore normalcy.  Earlier on Sunday as well curfew was lifted from 9 am to 12 noon. "Curfew will be relaxed on Monday, August 7 as well. People can move from 9 am in the morning to 1 pm in the afternoon," Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata has issued orders.

The letter signed by Dhirendra Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh said, "Keeping in view the information received from the Police department, in the exercise of the powers vested in me by virtue of Section-144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) on August 7, 2023 (Except banks for which separate order has been issued)."

"Considering the request of LDM Nuh and in order to create normalcy in region and to provide banking facility in the public interest, exercising the powers vested in me by virtue of Section-144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby permit the Opening of ATMs (10 AM to 3 PM) at the MC area of Nuh,Tauru,Punhana,Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingwon and Nagina Block during curfew relaxation period and banks will remain open during the curfew period from 10 AM to 3 PM for these areas. Cash transaction will be from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM only," read the official letter further.


The letter also mentioned that if any person was found guilty of violation of the aforesaid order, he will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and all other relevant rules as applicable. Meanwhile, as illegal structures are being razed in the violence-hit Nuh from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes, Dhirendra Khadgata on Sunday said that ban on the internet in the district will continue till the situation normalises.

"Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the Curfew will be lifted," said Dhirendra Khadgata.

