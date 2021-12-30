Number of active terrorists less than 200 in Jammu and Kashmir for first time in 30 years : Security agencies

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir claim that the number of terrorists in the Union Territory is less than 200. It's for the first time in the last 30 years that the numbers have gone down so low. The number of active local terrorists in Kashmir Valley is at 86 while the rest are foreigners.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that 128 local boys joined terror ranks this year in the valley, out of which 86 are still active. Rest of them have either been killed or arrested by the forces.

''Its for the first time, the number of terrorists have gone down below 200 in the UT. This year around 128 local youth joined terrorism. Out of them 73 got killed in different encounters while 16 were arrested. The rest are still active.'' said IG Vijay Kumar.

While addressing a joint press conference, the Police also said that 11 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir Valley in the last 5 days. 6 terrorists were killed in the two encounters that started yesterday. One Indian Army Jawan was killed while two army jawans and one Jammu Kashmir Policeman were injured in the gunbattle.

''6 terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us, '' said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

The security forces also said that the recruitment into terror ranks has gone down as well. Human intelligence has also increased on the ground. While the number of ceasefire violations has come down as well.

''The local militant recruitment has drastically come down as this year only 128 to 130 locals joined militancy compared to 180 last year,'' said General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey.

Security forces recovered one M-4 carbine, eight magazines, two AK 47 rifles and other ammunition from the encounter sites. The Security agencies called the recent operations ‘a big success’.

