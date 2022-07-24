New Delhi: MNS President Raj Thackeray slammed AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in regards to the Nupur Sharma comment row. He said that when Nupur Sharma's remarks were criticised, others were asked to apologise on her behalf. However, he said, when Owaisi spoke about Hindu gods in public speeches, others do not apologise. He also asked if the countries that had protested against the suspended BJP leader's remarks apologised for comments on Hindu gods.

In an interview with Zee 24 Taas, Raj Thackeray said in Marathi, "Nupur Sharma said what she had heard about Prophet Mohammad. When Owaisi talks about our gods here in public speeches, do others apologise? Did the countries which protested apologize?"

He also said, "Owaisi has said whatever he wants about Hindu gods."

Nupur Sharma comment row: SC says 'no coercive action' should be taken against her

Supreme Court on July 19 issued notices to respondents and directed that "no coercive action" should be taken against her. Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is seeking a stay on her arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against her for her alleged hate remarks on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Sharma requests to club all FIRs against her

Sharma has sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country. She said that after the top court`s strong criticism of her, the fringe elements have renewed their threat to her life and also given rape threats.

Sharma has requested the apex court that since the first FIR against her was registered in Delhi, all FIRs at other places be clubbed with Delhi FIR. On July 1, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma and said that she and "her loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire and she is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country.

The FIRs are related to Sharma's statement on Prophet Muhammad during a TV news channel debate.

