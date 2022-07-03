New Delhi: Independent MP Navneet Rana on Saturday (July 2, 2022) alleged that Amravati police commissioner Aarti Singh "suppressed" the case of the killing of the 54-year-old chemist in the city and called for an enquiry against her. Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist in eastern Maharashtra city, was killed because of his social media posts supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

"We wrote a letter to Union HM Amit Shah and he took action by sending NIA. After 12 days Amravati CP came in front of the media and said that the case is similar to the Udaipur murder and is related to content posted about Nupur Sharma," Rana said.

"After 12 days she's giving clarification on the incident. She first said that it was a robbery and tried to suppress the case. An enquiry must also be done against Amravati CP," she added.

Police arrest 'mastermind' of chemist's killing in Amravati

The police on Saturday arrested the alleged mastermind of the killing of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe and the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency. The seventh arrest in the case was of Irfan Khan, 32, a local resident, from Nagpur in the evening.

He had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Kolhe and roped in others.

Earlier, police had arrested Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44) in connection with Kolhe's killing.