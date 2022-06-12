UP rioters beaten by police video: BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi is receiving backlash over a tweet where he termed the police action on rioters as a 'return gift' for their violent protests against Nupur Sharma's controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad. The BJP MLA from Deoria, who is former journalist and ex-media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeted a video with a caption - "retun gift to rioters".

In the 30-second video, two cops are seen thrashing a group of men with a lathi. A number of jounalists have condemned the Tripathi's act of terming police action as a 'retun gift'. However, some supported Tripathi, saying police action was much needed to stop the rioters.

"UP police is treating jihadis on the streets. Shalabh Mani Tripathi is doing the treatment of Jihadis sitting in media," BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted in Shalabh Mani Tripathi's support.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested over 300 people from eight districts of the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has often spoken of how under his rule the state has been rid of frequent riots, issued a stern warning on Saturday.

"Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," he said while issuing directives to officials.

"There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the chief minister, on Saturday had said, "Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.