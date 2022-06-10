Nupur Sharma controversy: BJP office vandalised in West Bengal's Howrah- WATCH

Nupur Sharma comment row: As protests erupt across India over controversial religious remarks by ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, an office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was torched in West Bengal’s Uluberia on Friday. Uluberia falls in the Howrah district of the state where massive violence sparked at different places over Nupur Sharma’s comment. Protestors are demanding the suspended BJP spokesperson's arrest for her statements. Video released by news agency ANI shows the Howrah unit of the BJP office badly vandalised and torched by the miscreants.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A BJP office vandalised and torched in Uluberia, Howrah district today. Protests erupted in the district earlier today against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/LY9wWFeXi6 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Hundreds of protesters on Friday blocked roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district in West Bengal over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, police said.

The agitators clashed with police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a national highway stretch, a police officer said.

Similar protests had taken place on Thursday, with agitators disrupting traffic at Ankurhati in Howrah district for around 11 hours, officials said.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has appealed for peace and sought an urgent update on the law and order situation from the state's chief secretary.

"While appealing for peace, WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an urgent personal update from CS @chief_west by 10 pm today over worsening law & order situation in the state since yesterday," he tweeted.

Nupur Sharma comment

Former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate that led to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and later sparked a huge controversy across the globe with several Islamic countries calling India out for her remarks.

(with inputs from agencies)